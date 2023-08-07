Watch Daniel Afriyie’s brace for FC Zurich against Lugano

Afriyie Barnieh bagged a brace against Lugano

Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored twice for FC Zurich in an impressive victory against Lugano on Saturday in the Swiss Super League.

The 22-year-old bagged a brace in eight minutes to lead his side to a 3-0 win at the Letzigrund.



Afriyie Barnieh's heroics came to life in the second half when he found the back of the net twice, propelling the home team to a dominant display.



The 68th minute saw him open the scoring with a clinical finish, setting the tone for Zurich's resurgence.



Not content with just one goal, he continued to impress and struck again just eight minutes later, doubling his tally for the match.

Adding to the jubilation, Jonathan Okita sealed the victory with a goal in the 80th minute, putting the result beyond any doubt.



Daniel Afriyie now has two goals in two matches for FC Zurich in the Swiss Super League, starting all of them.



See the video below:



