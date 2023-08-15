Watch Daniel Amartey's strong words to friends as he counsels them against depending on him

Black Stars player, Daniel Amartey

Black Stars player, Daniel Amartey, has shared valuable advice with his friends, cautioning them against solely depending on him for assistance as he might not always be able to fulfil their expectations.

During a recent visit to Ghana for his off-season vacation, Amartey engaged in candid conversations with some of his close friends.



He emphasized the importance of their self-reliance and urged them to work hard in order to achieve their own goals, rather than relying solely on him for monetary favours.



While Amartey expressed his desire to show love and kindness to his friends, he stressed the significance of their own efforts in attaining success.



“I want all of us to show love, but you haven’t done any work for me, so you can’t tell me to give you money. I can’t get up and share money, if that was the case by now, I would have shared it for everyone,” Amartey said in a video.



The footballer recounted an incident that left him frustrated, revealing that he was approached by someone who demanded money from him in public despite no job done.

Amartey recalled, “Everyone saw I was angry and tried to calm me down because you can’t tell me to give you money like you placed money in my pocket.”



Amartey recently joined Besiktas in the Turkish league after seeing through his contract with English side, Leicester City.



Watch video below





JNA/KPE