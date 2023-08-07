Watch Danlad Ibrahim's reaction to Afriyie Barnieh's goals for FC Zurich

Danland Ibrahim cheering on his friend Afriyie Barnieh

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danland showed support and cheered on his close pal, Daniel Afriyie as he scored in FC Zurich’s 3-0 over Lugano in the Swiss Super League on Saturday, August 6, 2023.

The Ghanaian international was handed his third start of the 2023/24 season and he didn’t disappoint as he netted a brace for his side, taking his tally to 2 goals in 3 games in the 2023/23 season.



The former Hearts of Oak man found the back of the net in the 68th minute and doubled his lead eights minute later.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Ibrahim who plies his trade with Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko watched the game at home and was full of electrifying energy as he cheered his buddy on.



Both players have been buddies for years as they played at the U-20 level and were part of Ghana’s team that won the WAFU Zone-B tournament in 2020 and the AFCON a year later in Mauritania.



Afriyie Barnieh and Ibrahim both played for the Black Galaxies at the 2023 CHAN tournament and the Black Meteors team (U-23) team that failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Popularly known as 'Aki' and 'Porpor', the duo were the only two local players who made Ghana's World Cup squad in 2022.



