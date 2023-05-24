2
Watch Dede Ayew perform Davido's unavailable dance to celebrate Nott Forest's relegation escape

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nottingham Forest forward, Andre Ayew was spotted doing Nigerian musician, Davido's viral Unavailable dance routine as the team celebrated their Premier League relegation escape in the dressing room.

Forest beat Arsenal 1-0 to maintain their slot in the English top flight next season. Taiwo Awoniyi scored the winner for the home side as they crushed Arsenal's title dreams.

Following the victory, the players celebrated in the locker room by listening to Davido's new song 'Unavailable', which features a specific dance sequence to the chorus dubbed "unavailable dance challenge."

While the song blasted loudly in the dressing room and other players danced to it, Ayew, who was in the club's blue shirt, was spotted doing the unavailable dance steps together with his teammate Ben-Gibbson.

The Black Stars captain executed the moves to perfection as he enjoyed the moment to the brim.

Andre Ayew was an unused substitute in the game at the City Ground on Sunday, May 23, 2023.

The win took Nottingham Forest to 37 points on the table, 6 points above the drop zone with one match left to end the season.

Watch the video below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
