Watch Dede Ayew train amid Asante Kotoko reports

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has been training intensely ahead of a potential move to Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko.

According to reports in the media space, the current Interim Management Committee of Asante Kotoko led by James Kwasi Appiah are gearing up as they hope to snap-up the 2009 FIFA World Cup winner.



However, no official approach has been made yet with Coach Prosper Ogum reportedly keen on adding Dede Ayew to his team.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the former Nottingham First man was seen going through serious of workouts at his home under the tutelage of Hearts of Oak physio, Jordan Daitey.



Ayew has been unattached since he was released by Nottingham Forest after a short loan spell in the 2022/23 season.



He last featured for Ghana in a 3-0 win over Liberia, in an international friendly where he lasted only 15minutes.



His last club appearance dates back to May, 28, 2023

Watch the video below:





