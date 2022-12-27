0
Watch Eddie Nketiah's well-taken goal against West Ham

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: goal.com

Eddie Nketiah finished off a fabulous Arsenal attack with a smooth spin move and shot to put his team 3-1 up against West Ham on Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED? With Gabriel Jesus injured, the 23-year-old stepped up to put the game out of reach of the Hammers and boost his team in an intense title race. Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was in attendance, and the Frenchman may have gotten flashbacks of his own smooth-moving sides of the 2000s as he watched Nketiah go to work.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal will ask Nketiah to take on a bigger role as long as Jesus is out, and his Boxing Day goal will provide confidence heading into 2023.

DID YOU KNOW? Nketiah has scored 11 goals in his last 11 starts for Arsenal in all competitions at the Emirates Stadium, notching his 11 goals from just 16 shots on target.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will look to win a second straight game after the World Cup break when they visit Brighton on Saturday.

