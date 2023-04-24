1
Watch Edwin Gyimah's scary celebration after Sekhukhune United's 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian player Edwin Gyimah was ecstatic after his club, Sekhukhune United, defeated Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the South African League.

The 32-year-old gave an outstanding performance as he played in the heart of the defence, helping his team secure a crucial win against a top-rated opponent.

Sammy Seabi's 4th-minute goal sealed the victory for Sekhukhune United, and Gyimah couldn't contain his excitement.

The Ghanaian player displayed his passionate side by showing off some dance moves, culminating in an apocalypto-like sign to indicate that his side had emerged victorious against Kaizer Chiefs at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Gyimah has so far played 21 out of Sekhukhune United's games, and the team is currently placed sixth on the South African League table.

