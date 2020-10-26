Watch Elvis Manu’s goal for Ludogorets in win against Montana

Ghanaian attacker, Elvis Manu was on the scoresheet on Sunday, October, 25 when his Ludogorets Razgrad side had a 3-1 win against Montana in the Bulgarian top-flight league.

In what was a Matchday 10 fixture of the ongoing 2020/2021 football season, the experienced forward missed out on a starting role.



However, he joined the action in the first half in the 22nd minute when attacker Higinio Marin suffered an injury shortly after scoring for Ludogorets.



Elvis Manu impressed and went on to score in the second half to help his team cruise to a 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Watch the goal of the eventual Man of the Match award winner in the highlights below:



