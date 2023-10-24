Watch Emmanuel Gyasi's first goal for Empoli FC against Fiorentina

Ghanaian winger, Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Gyasi scored his first goal for Empoli FC in their 2-0 away win over Fiorentina on Monday.

Gyasi came off the bench to net the final goal in the 81st minute, securing the maximum points for Empoli and moving them out of the relegation zone.



Veteran striker Francesco Caputo had scored the opening goal for Empoli in the 21st minute, but his second goal on the stroke of half-time was ruled out following a VAR review.



Gyasi was introduced in the game in the 78th minute and needed just three minutes to make his mark. He finished off a pass from Jacopo Fazzini to seal the victory for Empoli.



Compatriot Alfred Duncan featured for Fiorentina in the match, playing 73 minutes before being replaced by Rolando Mandragora.

Empoli's victory moves them to 17th position in the Serie A standings, while Fiorentina remain in 5th position.





Emmanuel Gyasi scored Empoli’s second goal and sealed the victory for them vs Fiorentina ???????? pic.twitter.com/PNhLCWEltm — Prince (@Prin__ceee) October 23, 2023

