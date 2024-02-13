Watch Emmanuel Yeboah's stunning overhead kick in Brondby's game against Hillerod Fodbold

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Yeboah

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Yeboah, alias 99Ideas, stunned spectators at the friendly match between his Swedish club Brondby and Hillerød Fodbold with a fantastic goal which is a replica of Alejandro Garnacho’s overhead kick in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League.

Like Garnacho, Emmanuel Yeboah met a tailored cross with brilliant chest control before volleying the ball into the net to score what will remain one of the best goals of his promising football career.



Brondby who were trailing 3-1 in the 62nd minute needed an inspiration to mount a successful comeback and Yeboah gave them the platform with an absolute belter of a goal.



His goal helped Brondby avoid defeat as one of his teammates scored to draw parity and ended the game with a 3-3 scoreline.



Yeboah was recently praised by the Brondby coach for his performance against FC Copenhagen in the Atlantic Cup on Monday, February 6, 2024.



Jesper Sorensen, speaking after the game could not hide his delight of having a forward who can adapt to every situation and keep his team on the front foot.

"I saw that Emmanuel did what he could to blend in with the others. When the game went into the last quarter, ten minutes, he was able to keep the game going for us when we sometimes had to lie low and defend. I was happy to see that."



He was more impressed with Yeboah's strength and work rate and his persistent will to score or create for his teammates.



"He looked physically strong. He looked really energetic, also in his defensive work for the team, and also had some good ongoing attacks and a good assist for Bertram where he had a finish that was then saved. It was fine."





Skal vi lige nyde den her kasse fra Yeboah igen ????????#Brøndby pic.twitter.com/wn1yK314rR — Brøndby IF (@BrondbyIF) February 12, 2024