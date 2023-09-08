Watch Ernest Nuamah's debut goal for Ghana against the Central African Republic

Ernest Nuamah made a memorable international appearance, securing a crucial victory for the Black Stars against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday.

The match, hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, saw Nuamah net his debut international goal, effectively helping Ghana qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast next year.



Nuamah, who recently joined French giants Lyon, had the simplest of tasks as he calmly slotted the ball into the net from close range.



This pivotal goal came after an assist from the hard-working Antoine Semenyo, who played a significant role in Ghana's performance as a second-half substitute.



Initially, CAR threatened to break Ghana's over two-decade-long unbeaten streak at the Baba Yara Stadium, opening the scoring with a goal by forward Louis Mafouta. However, West Ham star Mohammed Kudus came to Ghana's rescue with a brilliant free-kick goal, ensuring both teams went into halftime level.



In the second half, it was Nuamah who decided the contest with his well-timed goal, securing a 2-1 victory for Ghana. This win also extended Ghana's undefeated record at the Baba Yara Stadium, which dates back to the year 2000.

Nuamah made his debut for the national team in the previous game against Madagascar, where he came off the bench. Thursday's match marked his second appearance for the senior national team, and his debut goal will undoubtedly be celebrated by fans and teammates alike.



Watch videos from Ghana vs C.A.R match below





















