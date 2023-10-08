Watch Ernest Nuamah’s half-volley equalizer for Olympique Lyon in France

Ghanaian international, Ernest Nuamah registered his first goal for Olympique Lyon against Lorient on Sunday, 8 October 2023 in the Ligue 1 contest.
Nuamah smashed in a half volley in the 21st minute to put the score on level after minutes to draw them level after Eli Junior Kroupi fetched the opening goal for Lorient in the 17th minute.
Ernest Nuamah found himself inside the penalty area as he landed on a poor clearance to hit a half-volley from close range to open his Olympique Lyon campaign on a blistering note.
Nuamah has featured in five games already, having joined from Nordsjaelland in August 2023 on a long-term deal with an obligation to buy for €30 million.
The former Right to Dream product has been named in Ghana’s 23-man squad for October friendly games against the United States and Mexico.
At the time this report was filed, Olympique Lyon were leading 3-2 against Lorient.
Watch the video below:
Ernest Nuamah first goal for Olympique Lyon against FC Lorient pic.twitter.com/AK4T47VL8Q— Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye ✪ (@fiifizard) October 8, 2023
