Watch Ernest Nuamah’s impressive solo goal for FC Nordsjaelland in vital win against FC Copenhagen

Ernest Nuamah now has 10 goals in the Danish Superliga

Talented Ghanaian youngster, Ernest Nuamah scored after a fantastic solo run on Monday evening to help FC Nordsjaelland to beat FC Copenhagen 3-2 in the Danish Superliga.

The forward started for his team today in the Round 32 encounter of the soon-to-be climaxed campaign of the Danish top-flight league.



After causing a lot of trouble for the defense of FC Copenhagen in the first half, Ernest Nuamah only scored in the 88th minute of the second half when he was presented with a very good chance.



Before his goal, FC Nordsjaelland had taken a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Martin Frese and Daniel Svensson in the 28th and 59th minutes respectively.



Later in the game, FC Copenhagen attempted to stage a comeback but only managed to score twice through an own goal from Kian Hansen and a late penalty converted by Diogo Goncalves.

Courtesy of his goal today, Ernest Nuamah now has 10 goals in the Danish Superliga.



He has also provided four assists and is leading the charge for FC Nordsjaelland to emerge as champions of the league season.



