Watch Ernest Poku’s brilliant two assists in AZ Alkmaar’s win over Waalwijk

Ernest Poku started the game from the bench at the Mandemakers Stadion

Ernest Poku, a 19-year-old Dutch-born Ghanaian forward, contributed two assists in AZ Alkmaar's 3-1 win against RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

This achievement makes him the third youngest AZ Alkmaar player to achieve such a feat in a single game.



His predecessors were Myron Boadu and Dabney Dos Santos, who were 18 and 19 years old, respectively, when they accomplished this.



Poku, who began the game on the bench, entered the field in the 46th minute, replacing Ruben van Bommel at the Mandemakers Stadion.



After 36 minutes, AZ came very close to scoring, but a corner kick by Yukinari Sugawara only struck the crossbar via an RKC defender.



The Alkmaarders went down just before the break. When the ball struck Dani de Wit's hand, referee Alex Bos pointed to the spot. Michiel Kramer scored from the penalty spot for the home squad.



In the 54th minute, Vangelis Pavlidis of AZ scored with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Pavlidis's goal was assisted by substitute Ernest Poku.

A goal from Dani de Wit and a second goal from Vangelis Pavlidis, assisted by Poku, made sure AZ Alkmaar walked away with the three points.





Super sub Ernest Poku ????????????????(2004) with the assist for the equalizer!



????️ @DutchLeagues pic.twitter.com/O7TNHXm7Zv — Football Report (@FootballReprt) August 20, 2023