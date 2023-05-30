Watch Fatau Dadua train U-20 goalies ahead of WAFU competition

Black Satellites goalkeeper's trainer Fatau Dauda

Goalkeeper’s trainer of Ghana’s Black Satellites team, Fatau Dauda has been captured training all five goalkeepers at the team’s camping base in Prampram.

The former Ghanaian international took the goalkeepers through the 1v1 central situations where the focus was on good decision making.



Fatau was named the goalkeepers' trainer in March 2022 after securing his CAF License B and FIFA goalkeeping advance certificate.



He doubles as the goalkeeping coach for Right to Dream Academy and has also registered for the CAF License B course which kicks off in June.



Dauda was the first-choice goalkeeper for Ghana’s Black Stars at the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament in Brazil when Ghana had only one point.



He did not only feature for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014 but also played in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2013, 2015 and 2017.