2
Menu
Sports

Watch Fatawu Issahaku's fantastic goal for Sporting Lisbon against Real SC

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku SCP2 610x400 Fatawu Issahaku

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Fatawu Issahaku secured victory for Sporting Lisbon with a rocket strike against Real SC in the Portuguese Liga 3 on Saturday.

Sporting Lisbon got the game going quickly and well by playing more on the right. They came extremely close to scoring first.

Rodrigo Ribeiro attempted a direct shot in the first ten minutes, then Chico Lamba immediately after with a header, but both shots were blocked over the goal line.

Real SC, in the first opportunity they created in the first half, went ahead and scored through Dino Dino Semedo just moments before half-time.

Right at the start of the second half, in just four minutes, Sporting CP found a breakthrough. The Young Lions got a penalty and Tiago Ferreira stepped up to score to restore parity.

Sporting Lisbon was not done scoring in the encounter. Black Meteors star attacker Fatawu Issahaku unleashed his trademark shot to win the game for his side.

This game was Sporting Lisbon's final fixture in the Portuguese Liga 3. The Young Lions ended the second phase in the lead with a total of 16 points.

Below is the video:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Related Articles: