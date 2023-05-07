Watch Fatawu Issahaku's fantastic goal for Sporting Lisbon against Real SC

Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana's Fatawu Issahaku secured victory for Sporting Lisbon with a rocket strike against Real SC in the Portuguese Liga 3 on Saturday.

Sporting Lisbon got the game going quickly and well by playing more on the right. They came extremely close to scoring first.



Rodrigo Ribeiro attempted a direct shot in the first ten minutes, then Chico Lamba immediately after with a header, but both shots were blocked over the goal line.



Real SC, in the first opportunity they created in the first half, went ahead and scored through Dino Dino Semedo just moments before half-time.



Right at the start of the second half, in just four minutes, Sporting CP found a breakthrough. The Young Lions got a penalty and Tiago Ferreira stepped up to score to restore parity.



Sporting Lisbon was not done scoring in the encounter. Black Meteors star attacker Fatawu Issahaku unleashed his trademark shot to win the game for his side.

This game was Sporting Lisbon's final fixture in the Portuguese Liga 3. The Young Lions ended the second phase in the lead with a total of 16 points.



Below is the video:



