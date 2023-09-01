Watch Fatawu Issahaku's first training session with Leicester City

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku training with Leicester City

Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku joined his new Leicester City teammates to hold his first training on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Issahaku's first training session included gym work, as he familiarised himself with the Leicester City training facilities.



He joined the Foxes on a loan deal until the end of the 2023/24 English Sky Bet Championship from Portuguese Sporting Club.



He made only six appearances for Lisbon’s senior side in the 2022/23 season, having also featured in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for the side.



At the national level, Fatawu made exploits with the U20 team in 2021 when he was named the AFCONU-20 Best Player, SWAG Discovery of the Year in 2021, and Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award in 2021.



Issahaku, 19, made 14 appearances for the Black Stars and also represented Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



He is most likely to make his debut for the Foxes when they host Hull City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, September, 2.

Watch the video below:





Abdul Fatawu joins his new team-mates in training for the first time ???? pic.twitter.com/2SDIs8OTyf — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 1, 2023

