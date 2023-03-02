Watch Fatawu Issahaku's goals as Sporting Lisbon thrash Ajax in UEFA Youth League

The Black Stars forward scored a hat-trick including a golazo

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was in stupendous form for Sporting Lisbon's U19 in the UEFA Youth League against Ajax.

The Black Stars forward scored a hat-trick including a golazo as Sporting romped to a 5-1 victory over the Dutch giants on Thursday, March 1, 2023.



Issahaku opened the scoring with a sensational curler in the 36th minute before adding two quick-fire goals in the second half.



Rodrigo Ribeiro's second half strike was sandwiched by Fatawu's brace in an incredible ten minutes from the Portuguese outfit.



Matteus Fernandes extended the lead with five minutes remaining but Ajax pulled one back through Tristan Gooijer.



The 18-year-old is bidding his way into the first team of Sporting, having joined the club in March 2022 on a long-term deal.

???????? Fatawu Issahaku just scored this goal for Sporting U19s in the UEFA Youth League against Ajax.



The cut-in and shoot finish is becoming a trademark. ????pic.twitter.com/I2oCfzk13O — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 1, 2023