Watch Fatawu Issahaku's goals as Sporting Lisbon thrash Ajax in UEFA Youth League

Fatawu Issahaku Goals Against Ajax The Black Stars forward scored a hat-trick including a golazo

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was in stupendous form for Sporting Lisbon's U19 in the UEFA Youth League against Ajax.

The Black Stars forward scored a hat-trick including a golazo as Sporting romped to a 5-1 victory over the Dutch giants on Thursday, March 1, 2023.

Issahaku opened the scoring with a sensational curler in the 36th minute before adding two quick-fire goals in the second half.

Rodrigo Ribeiro's second half strike was sandwiched by Fatawu's brace in an incredible ten minutes from the Portuguese outfit.

Matteus Fernandes extended the lead with five minutes remaining but Ajax pulled one back through Tristan Gooijer.

The 18-year-old is bidding his way into the first team of Sporting, having joined the club in March 2022 on a long-term deal.

Watch video below:



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
