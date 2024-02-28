Watch Fatawu Issahaku’s jaw-dropping goal for Leicester against Bournemouth

Ghana forward, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored an outstanding goal for Leicester City

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored an outstanding goal for Leicester City on February 27, 2024, when the team defeated AFC Bournemouth 1-0 in the English FA Cup.

The two clubs locked horns in a Round 5 encounter of the domestic cup competition.



Issahaku missed out on a starting role for the game but was introduced in the second half. He was brought on as a substitute for Marc Albrighton in the 64th minute.



After coming on, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku added new energy to his team's attack as the side chased a win in the game.



In the tough contest that ensued in the 90 minutes, neither side could find the back of the net and had to play extra time.



In the 105th minute, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku pulled a rabbit out of a hat. His curling effort from the edge of the AFC Bournemouth area struck gold to give Leicester City the lead.

The wonder goal at the end of extra time separated the two teams to send Leicester City to the Round 8 stage of the FA Cup.



Watch the wonder goal below:



