Watch Fatawu Issahaku's red card challenge in Leicester City's defeat against Coventry

Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was sent off in Leicester City's game against Coventry.

The teenager was sent off after a dangerous tackle on the stroke of half-time as Leicester went on to lose 3-1.



The red card means Fatawu Issahaku miss the next three games and will return to action on February 11, 2024.



He turned down a call-up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to focus on securing his club's future but due to his red card he will return to action a day before the AFCON final.



Fatawu Issahaku is currently enjoying a sensational loan spell at Leicester. He currently has 7 goal involvement 2 goals and 7 assists in 21 games in all competitions.

He ranks 6th on the list of most assists in the Championship, trailing the leader Georginio Rutter by 2.



Watch Fatawu Issahaku's red card incident



