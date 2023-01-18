3
Watch Felix Afena-Gyan’s header and winning penalty for Cremonese in win against Napoli

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Felix Afena-Gyan was the hero for U.S Cremonese on Tuesday night as he climbed off the bench to score a header and the winning penalty in the clash against SSC Napoli.

The crucial goal has helped his club to eliminate SSC Napoli from this season’s Coppa Italia.

In the match, the visitors took a surprise lead in the 18th minute when Charles Picket equalised in the 18th minute.

Later in the first half before the break, goals from Juan Jesus and Giovanne Simeone turned things around for Napoli as the giants took a 2-1 lead into the break.

Thanks to the resilience of U.S Cremonese, the team forced the match to enter extra time courtesy of a late strike from Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan.

