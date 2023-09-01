Watch Freezy Macbones, Black Bombers train ahead of Olympic Games qualifiers

UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah popularly known as Freezy Macbones and his teammates in the Ghana amateur boxing team underwent an intensive workout session at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Thursday, August 31.

Freezy Macbones who is part of the Black Bombers team representing the country in the Africa qualifiers was put through a challenging training session by experienced coach Ofori Asare.



The boxers engaged in some shadow boxing, and body swerves and also went through various ways to recover from a knockdown which was the most difficult part of the session.



The Black Bombers have been holdinh their residential training session at the Bukom Boxing Arena for some weeks now. The team was recently boosted with the arrival of foreign-based boxers, Freezy Macbones and US-based female boxer, Dr. Ornella Sathoud.



Ghana is expected to take 13 boxers to Dakar, Senegal for the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers. The team is made of 4 female boxers and 9 male boxers.



At the last Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, only three Ghanaian boxers were able to earn qualification for the games.



However, this time the Ghana Boxing Federation is hoping to qualify 7 boxers to the Olympics.

