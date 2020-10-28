Watch Frimpong's 'horror' tackle on an opponent in Hungary

Frimpong tackles Bacsa in the head with his boot

Ghanaian defender, Abraham Frimpong, has gone viral in Hungary for the wrong reasons after being shown a straight red card for a horrific tackle on an opponent.

The incident happened in the 93rd minute when Ferencvarosi beat Ujpest 2-0 in the Hungarian top-flight league over the weekend.



The central defender ran into a full race and literally hit Ujpest player Patrick Ba in the head with a kicker.



Frimpong immediately apologized, he tried to settle scores with two opposing players, but his teammates prevented him from doing so.

Even Frimpong's own goalkeeper was seen fearing the outcome of the tackle as the camera showed the shot-stopper turning around in fear of the tackle.



Watch the video of the incident below:



