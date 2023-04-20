0
Watch Ghana Premier League games - Chris Hughton tells Ghanaians

Chris Hughton Hailed On Social Media For Dropping Andre Ayew Against Angola Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has appealed to Ghanaians to follow and watch games in the Ghana Premier League.

The ongoing Ghana Premier League has suffered patronage as the clubs have mostly played in half-filled stadiums.

Chris Hughton who since taking up the Black Stars job frequented game avenues is urging Ghanaians to throng match venues and enjoy local football.

In a video shared on the social media page of the Ghana Football Association, Chris Hughton urged Ghanaians to troop to the stadium to watch the game because he will be there with them.

“I urge everybody to follow the betPawa Premier League and watch as many matches as possible as I will do,” coach Chris Hughton said in the video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Aside watching the Ghana Premier League games, Chris Hughton has also travelled to various venues outside Accra to watch MTN FA Cup matches.



