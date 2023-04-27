0
Menu
Sports

Watch Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo’s last minute winning goal for Celta Vigo against Elche

Video Archive
Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Joseph Aidoo scored with a towering header on Wednesday night to earn Celta Vigo a deserved 1-0 win in the Spanish La Liga.

The highly-rated defender started for the Sky Blue outfit today in the Round 31 match of the ongoing 2022/23 Spanish top-flight league campaign.

In the home match of Celta Vigo, Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo started in the heart of the back four as one of the two centre-backs.

Although the hosts would dominate the first half of the contest, the team could not score.

It was almost the same story in the second half until Joseph Aidoo stepped up for his team.

The centre-back scored with a fine effort in the 90th minute to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Celta Vigo.

This is the defender’s 3rd goal of the Spanish La Liga season. He has featured in 30 matches for Celta Vigo this season and remains an important asset.

Watch Joseph Aidoo's goal below:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Kwesi Pratt clashes with Okoe Boye over Bawumia's policies
Barker-Vormawor shares picture of 7 physician assistants detained for picketing at MoH
Galamsey report: – Randy Abbey slams presidency
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Bawumia mocks ‘policy-less’ Mahama
Frimpong-Boateng 'cautions' Oppong Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo names Gertrude Torkonoo as next Chief Justice
State witnesses not willing to testify in Opuni-Agongo case – AG tells court
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023