Watch Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo’s last minute winning goal for Celta Vigo against Elche

Ghana international, Joseph Aidoo scored with a towering header on Wednesday night to earn Celta Vigo a deserved 1-0 win in the Spanish La Liga.

The highly-rated defender started for the Sky Blue outfit today in the Round 31 match of the ongoing 2022/23 Spanish top-flight league campaign.



In the home match of Celta Vigo, Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo started in the heart of the back four as one of the two centre-backs.



Although the hosts would dominate the first half of the contest, the team could not score.



It was almost the same story in the second half until Joseph Aidoo stepped up for his team.

The centre-back scored with a fine effort in the 90th minute to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory for Celta Vigo.



This is the defender’s 3rd goal of the Spanish La Liga season. He has featured in 30 matches for Celta Vigo this season and remains an important asset.



