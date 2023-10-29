Watch Ghana’s Abdul Mumin’s stunning first goal for Real Vallecano in Spain

Abdul Mumin

Ghanaian defender, Abdul Mumin registered his first La Liga goal for Real Vallecano in their game against Real Sociedad on Sunday, October 29.

The former Vitoria de Guimaraes man, from outside the box, hit a decent long drive into the top corner from a rebound, giving goalie Álex Remiro no chance to react.



He opened the scoring in the 31st minute before Mikel Oyarzabal fetched the leveller in the 41st minute.



Abdul Mumin joined the Spanish side in September 2022, signing a four-year deal with the Red Sashes which runs until 20206.



In his debut season, he made 16 appearances in the 2022/23, and has already been capped three times with a goal in the ongoing season.



Abdul Mumin, who is a Right to Dream Academy product, has now joined his fourth club in his professional career after FC Nordsjaelland, HB Koge and Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Watch the video below:





A sweet strike from the Ghanaian ????????pic.twitter.com/ElzSJ9TNhz — Bortey ???????? (@joelbortey) October 29, 2023

LSN/DAG