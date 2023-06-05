Watch Ghanaian-British boxer Freezy MacBones train intensely for his upcoming bout

Seth Gyimah, the fast-rising boxer, is set to step in the ring again on July 1, 2023, in York Hall as he continues to work his way towards a title.
In a post on Twitter, Freezy Macbones was seen in a video training massively ahead of the much-anticipated fight with his yet-to-be-announced opponent.
21st July ????????????.
•
Freezy Macbones was a mason in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he has now turned his life around.
His rise has seen him trending on social media after he roared to victory in April when he dominated and defeated veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London in an undercard bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhan.
Freezy will be aiming for another sweet victory come July 21 to make it his second in two bouts.
•
Ain’t no easy being freezy
•#freezymacbones #freezybaby pic.twitter.com/u05MUap9ik
LSN/KPE
21st July ????????????.
•