Watch Ghanaian-British boxer Freezy Macbones train with Anthony Joshua

Freezy Macbones trains with Anthony Joshua

Ghanaian-British boxer, Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy MacBones, has been spotted in a video training with two-time unified World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua.

According to Freezy, Anthony Joshua regularly checks up on him and even gave him £5,000 after he reached out to him after he won his first bout against Darly Sharp in April.



Freezy MacBones went viral after he pummelled Darryl Sharp to win their Light Heavyweight bout in the United Kingdom.



The 33-year-old boxer’s life-changing story from being a laborer in Ghana, to becoming a boxer in the United Kingdom has inspired many.



He was reported to have switched nationality to represent Ghana, according to a statement released by the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Abrahm Kotey Neequaye, but the boxer is yet to be officially confirm this.



He has, in the meantime, asked Ghanaians to remain calm about his switch.

However, his request to get back into action with another opponent has finally been granted, with his manager, Thaddeus Adomako, revealing June 16 as the date for his boxers’ next bout with a yet-to-be-named counterpart.



Watch the video of Freezy Macbones and Anthony Joshua below:





LSN/AE