Watch Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong's goal in Chinese Super League for Shenzhen

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Frank Acheampong was on the score sheet for Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League on Saturday evening.

The Ghanaian international scored for the away team in their 3-2 defeat at Shanghai Port FC which is their first loss in the 2023 season.

Tyias Browning broke the deadlock of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up midway through the opening 45 minutes of the match with a cool strike.

In the second half of the match, Markus Pink grabbed the second goal for the home team to make it 2-0 before Zhipeng Jiang reduced the deficit to one after 62 minutes.

Six minutes to the end of the match, Acheampong got the equalizer for the away team inside 84 minutes but the hosts got a late winner through Lei Wu.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian forward has one goal in two matches so far this season after two games.

Source: footballghana.com
