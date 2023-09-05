Watch Hearts of Oak's new coach Martin Koopman display his dancing moves during initiation

Barely a month after his appointment, former Dutch international Martin Koopman is already enjoying life in Ghana as the new gaffer for Accra Hearts of Oak.
Koopman assumed his role in August 2023 and has already given the fans a reason to smile again, having secured victories in all five friendly games played against Miracle Land, Attram de Visser, and Dolphins FC.
The rest are Okwahu United, and Lazio Spot, having scored an incredible 29 goals in 5 games.
In a video captured by GhanaWeb, Koopman, 67 was spotted showing off his amazing dance skills when the team arrived at the Bedtime Hotel Koforidua where they will continue with their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2023/24 season.
With his extensive experience, Koopman is anticipated to uplift the performance of the record FA Cup winners.
Koopman, boasts a remarkable coaching background, having overseen notable teams such as RKC Waalwijk and Al-Nassr in the past.
The team will take on two more friendlies against Vision FC and Susubiribi FC on Wednesday, September 6, and Friday, September 8 while in Koforidua.
Hearts of Oak will open their 2023/24 campaign at the Aliu Mahama Stadium against Real Tamale United on Friday, September 15.
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Watch the video below:
Can your gaffer boogie or you can explain? pic.twitter.com/wY7vfPDryu— Accra Hearts of Oak SC Fans ???????????????? (@phobia_fans) September 5, 2023
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
LSN /KPE
- How Liberian police saved me from being stoned by angry fans - Ex-Ghana international Thomas Boakye narrates
- Watch the current state of Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of Ghana vs CAR clash
- Richard Ofori still absent as Black Stars players arrive in Kumasi ahead of final AFCON qualifier
- Check out pictures of FC Samartex's jersey for 2023/2024 season
- New Black Stars striker Jonathan Sowah nets brace to win Champions of Champions Cup for Medeama
- Read all related articles