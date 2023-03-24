1
Watch Hearts of Oak's training on their newly constructed astro turf ahead of Karela United trip

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have trained for the first time on their new Astro-Turf at Pbiman Training centre- in preparation for their matchday 23 fixture against Karela United on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Karela's home ground Crosby Awuah Memorial Park is an astroturf, hence, Hearts' decision to train on their artificial turf.

The Pobiman Training Centre is a modern training facility that is still under construction but has two training pitches - artificial and natural turf completed.

The club shared their first training on artificial turf on YouTube, showcasing progress being made in the construction of the first-ever club owed modern training facility in Ghana.

Hearts of Oak, fourth on the table, trail league leaders Aduana start by four-point and would hope to avoid defeat to keep their title hopes on course.

They will face the struggling Karela United side who are just two points above the drop zone.



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
