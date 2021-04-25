Watch Highlights of Asante Kotoko's 2-1 defeat to Medeama in Obuasi

Sun, 25 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Asante Kotoko’s title hopes were dented as Mariano Baretto’s men as they were beaten 2-1 by Medeama at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Captain Emmanuel Gyamfi gave the Porcupines an early lead after heading in Ibrahim Imoro’s cross in the 12th minute.
However, Prince Opoku Agyemang levelled up with a brilliant strike after Kotoko’s defense went to sleep.
Midfielder Richard Boadu sealed the win for the Tarkwa-based side with deflected strike a few seconds to halftime.
Medeama is now leading the Ghana Premier League table while Kotoko has dropped to second.
See highlights of the match below:
