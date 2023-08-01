Watch Ibrahim Osman's first goal for Nordsjaelland in win over Aarhus

Ibrahim Osman

Ghanaian teenage sensation Ibrahim Osman showcased his immense talent by netting his maiden competitive goal for FC Nordsjaelland in a thrilling match against AGF Aarhus on Monday in the Danish Superliga.

Nordsjaelland continued their impressive start to the 2023-24 campaign, securing a commanding 3-1 triumph over AGF Aarhus at the Ceres Park in Aarhus.



The action-packed encounter saw Nordsjaelland take the lead in the 35th minute, thanks to a goal from Swedish forward Benjamin Nygren, following an assist from Mohammed Diomande.



AGF Aarhus fought back valiantly and managed to equalize four minutes before half-time, courtesy of Nicolai Poulsen's goal.



However, Osman, 18, stole the spotlight in the second half, connecting with a pass from Nygren to restore Nordsjaelland's advantage six minutes after the break.

The victory was sealed by Danish forward Marcus Ingvartsen, who converted a penalty kick in the dying moments of the match.



Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah, who had a stunning hat-trick in the opening game, began the match on the bench but was later introduced in the 68th minute for Nygren.



With one goal and one assist in two matches this season, Osman is proving to be a crucial asset for Nordsjaelland in the Danish top division.



