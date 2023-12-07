Watch Ibrahim Osman’s goal for Nordsjaelland in win over AB in Danish Cup

Ghanaian rising star Ibrahim Osman found the net for Nordsjaelland in their triumph over lower league side Akademisk Boldklub in the Danish Cup.

Osman, an 18-year-old graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, secured the second goal as Nordsjaelland claimed a 3-0 victory on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the DBU Pokalen.



The home team took the lead with Conrad Harder's goal three minutes after the break, making it 1-0 against Akademisk Boldklub.



Osman strengthened Nordsjaelland's position with his goal in the 70th minute, assisted by Christian Rasmussen.



Conrad Harder completed his brace with four minutes remaining, sealing a comprehensive first-leg advantage for Nordsjaelland.

The return fixture is scheduled for Saturday, December 9, determining the team advancing to the semifinals.



In this season, Ibrahim Osman has not only contributed one goal in the league but has also provided four assists in 16 matches where was a starter in 14 of them.



See the goal below:



