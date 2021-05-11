Watch Ibrahim Salifu's performance in Hearts of Oak's 2-0 win over King Faisal

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu, has become the talk of town following his stellar performances since joining the Phobians from Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Ibrahim Salifu popularly called "Di Maria" joined Accra Hearts of Oak before the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League following his outstanding performance with Eleven Wonders.



The midfielder won five Man of the Match Awards before moving from Techiman to Accra to join the Phobians.



He is gradually becoming fans’ favourite after bagging in another Man of the Match Award for excelling in Hearts of Oak's 2-0 win over relegation-threatened club King Faisal.

Watch Salifu personal highlights against King Faisal that has got fans talking in the post below:



