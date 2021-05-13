Watch Ibrahim Salifu's solo goal against Bechem United

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Ibrahim Salifu's strike in the 74th minute ensured the Phobians did the double over Bechem United in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The former Eleven Wonders star's brilliant individual effort secure a 1-0 win for the Phobians.



It was the first win for Hearts over Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park since 2013.



Ibrahim raced into the Bechem area and beat everyone on the run and drilled the ball into the net with his weaker foot.



The goal in the 74th minute was enough for the Phobians to close in on the league leaders Asante Kotoko SC as just one point separates them.

Ibrahim was adjudged the most valuable player in the Phobians' 2-0 win over King Faisal Babes last weekend following an outstanding display.



The highly-rated midfielder has won the man of the match award on seven occasions this season.



