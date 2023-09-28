Watch Inaki Williams’ fine strike for Athletic Club against Getafe

Inaki Williams

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams continued his scoring streak in club matches after returning from international duty.

The 29-year-old secured his latest goal for Athletic Club in a 2-2 draw against Getafe during the 7th round of the 2023/24 La Liga campaign on Wednesday night.



With this, Iñaki Williams has notched up four goals in seven league appearances this season, along with one assist, putting him in contention for the La Liga Player of the Month award for September.



Yuri Berchiche initiated the scoring for Athletic Club at the San Mames just six minutes into the match. Although they ended with the advantage, the home side played with one player down.



Gaston Alvarez leveled the score for the visitors in the 51st minute, assisted by Mason Greenwood.

Iñaki Williams restored the lead for Athletic Club just two minutes after the hour mark.



Juanmi Latasa secured the equalizer for Getafe in the 83rd minute, concluding the game in a 2-2 draw.



