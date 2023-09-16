Watch Inaki Williams' goal for Athletic Bilbao against Cadiz in Spanish La Liga

Inaki Williams

Ghanaian forward Inaki WIlliams managed to register his second goal for Athletic Bilbao as the Red Lions defeated Cadiz 3-0 in the Spanish Laliga on Saturday, September 16 at the San Memes.

The Ghana international, who rejoined his teammates on Wednesday, September 13 after the international break, wrapped up victory for Bilbao with a fine finish in the 90th minute.



After a barren first half, Gorka Guruzeta opened the scoring in the 66th minute after connecting to an Oscar De Marcos pass.



Asier Villalibre doubled the lead two minutes later before turning provider for Williams' goal in the final minute.



Williams' younger brother Nico Williams was not in the matchday squad after returning from international break with a knock.



Inaki was part of Ghana’s squad that defeated the Central African Republic 2-1 in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on Thursday, September 7 to qualify for the AFCON in Ivory Coast next year.

However, in Ghana’s 3-1 win over Liberia in an international friendly on Tuesday, September 12, he was an unused substitute.



