Watch Inaki Williams’ goal for Athletic Club that inspired Barcelona’s downfall in Copa del Rey

Inaki helped Athletic with a win right after returning from the ongoing AFCON

Ghana forward, Inaki Williams is back in Spain with a bang after scoring a crucial goal to inspire Athletic Club to brush aside Barcelona with a 4-2 win in the Spanish Copa del Rey.

The forward was with the Ghana squad in Ivory Coast on Tuesday but arrived in Spain early Wednesday morning after it had been confirmed that the Black Stars are out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



Due to the stress of the long travel, Inaki Williams started the crucial game against Barcelona from the bench.



After coming on in the second half, he impressed with his performance as he scored and provided an assist to help his team secure the win.



He scored his team’s third goal in the 105th minute of extra time.

In injury time of extra time, Inaki Williams set up his younger brother, Nico Williams to score to finish Barcelona as Athletic Club secured a delightful 4-2 win to advance to the semi-finals.



Gorka Guruzeta and Oihan Sancet scored the other goals for Athletic Club today while Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal netted the consolation goals for Barcelona.



