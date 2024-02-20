Watch Inaki Williams’ magnificent goal in Atheltic Club’s win over Girona

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams, was on the scoresheet for Athletic Club in their 3-2 win over title contenders Girona on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Inaki scored an incredible goal, hustling off the defender before finding the bottom of the net. His goal was the third of the night for the home side who went on to secure the maximum points.



The goal took his tally to 9 in the campaign making him the club’s joint-top scorer this season.



He currently has 14 goals involvement, 10 goals and 4 assists in all competitions.



Inaki, who is four goals away from reaching a 100-goal milestone for the club, captained and lasted the whole minutes of the match ending with a rating of 8.6 by FotMob.



He had 55 touches of which 14 were in the opponent’s box, made 6 final third passes, won 4 duels, hit the woodwork once, missed three big chances and scored one goal.

The win sent Athletic Club 2 points closer to the top four as they fight for Champions League football next season.



Watch Inaki William’s goal below







EE/EK