Watch Inaki Williams scintillating goal for Athletic Bilbao against Espanyol

Inaki Williams 655789875646.jfif Inaki Williams

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian forward, Inaki Williams scored for Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

He found the back of the net again for the Red and Blacks outfit after breaking a six-month goal duck in the Copa Del Rey semi-final against Osasuna a few days ago.

At the San Memes Stadium against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon, the Ghana forward brilliantly gave Athletic Bilbao the lead in the 22nd minute of the game.

Inaki’s junior brother, Nico Williams, who plays for the Spanish national team grabbed the second goal as the visitors went home with all three points following a 2-1 victory over the Catalan club.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian forward has six goals and two assists in 26 games for Athletic Bilbao this season in the Spanish top flight.

Inaki William's goal

Source: dailymailgh.com
