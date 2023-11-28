Watch Inaki Williams' strike in draw against Girona in La Liga

Inaki Williams

Ghana international, Inaki Williams scored with a fine strike for Athletic Bilbao on Monday night in the 1-1 with Sporting Girona to increase his goal tally in the Spanish La Liga to six.

The highly-rated forward started for his team in the Round 14 encounter of the 2023/24 Spanish top-flight league campaign today.



In a game played at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi, Inaki Williams put up a good performance as he played 90 minutes before being substituted in added time.



The forward scored in the 67th minute of the contest after an assist from Oihan Sancet.



Before his goal, Sporting Girona had taken the lead through Viktor Tsygankov in the 55th minute.

With no goals in the remainder of the game, both teams had to settle for a draw at the end of the game.



After his goal today, Inaki Williams now has six goals and three assists after making 14 appearances in the Spanish La Liga this season.



Watch Inaki Williams's goal against Girona below:



