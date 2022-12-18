11
Watch Inaki Williams' superb goal in Athletic Bilbao's win over Udinese

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams returned to scoring form for Athletic Bilbao after netting a late winner for the Rojiblancos in a friendly against Italian outfit Udinese.

Williams replaced younger brother Nico Williams in the 69th minute and with four minutes remaining fired home the winner.

The Ghana international was playing his first game for the club since returning from the World Cup in Qatar.

Williams endured a tough competition, failing to score as the Black Stars exited the competition at the group stage.

However, the 28-year-old seems to have found his scoring boots after joining his teammates in training this week.

The former Spain international has been in good scoring form for Athletic Bilbao, netting five goals before the World Cup break.

The Spanish league will resume on December 29, with Bilbao travelling to Benito Villamarin to play Real Betis.

Watch video below:

