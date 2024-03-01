Watch Inaki Williams’ wonderful goal against Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey fixture

Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams scored for Athletic Club against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Cope del Rey.

The Black Stars forward started for his club on Thursday, February 29, in the second leg of the semi-final contest in the domestic cup.



In a game played at Estadio San Mames, Inaki Williams needed just 13 minutes to open the scoring.



His younger brother, Nico Williams, did some good work on the left flanks and sent in an inviting cross.

Inaki Williams, behind the Atletico Madrid defence, positioned himself very well and fired an unstoppable shot that hit the back of the net to give Athletic Club the deserved lead.



Watch the beautiful goal below.



