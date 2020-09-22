Watch Isaac Atanga's brilliant finish against OB in Denmark

Ghana international Isaac Atanga celebrating with a team mate

Nordsjaelland winger, Isaac Atanga scored his first league goal of the season on Sunday September, 20 as they drew 1-1 at OB in the Danish Superliga.

The 20-year-old gave the visitors the lead ten minutes after the break by finishing an assist from Mikkel Rygaard.



But two minutes later, Italy-born Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Sabbi equalized for OB.



Atanga was making his second appearance of the season for Nordsjaelland who also had Ghanaian teenager, Kamal-Deen Sulemana in the starting line-up.



Last season, he was one of the best performers for the club after scoring seven goals in 34 league appearances

Watch video below:





It was a tough game but we were able to get the first point of the season.



Am very happy to score my first goal of the season#God over everything#Higher we go pic.twitter.com/ayDhtAVXSO — Isaac Atanga 35 (@1Atanga) September 21, 2020

