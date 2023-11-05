Watch Jeffery Schlupp goal for Crystal Palace from Jordan Ayew assist

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffery Schlupp scored in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win against Burnley on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Jeffery Schlupp started the game at the Turf Moor and lasted 70 minutes. Fellow compatriot Jordan Ayew played the full 90 minutes.



Despite being on the defensive for the majority of the opening 22 minutes, the Eagles seized the lead against the flow of play thanks to Jeffrey Schlupp. Jordan Ayew assisted Jeffery Schlupp's goal.



The points were then secured by Roy Hodgson's side in stoppage time, as Eberechi Eze set up Tyrick Mitchell to put the game beyond the hosts.

Crystal Palace will host Everton in their next Premier League game.



Below is the video:



