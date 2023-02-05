Watch Jeffery Schlupp's backheel goal against Man Utd

Ghanaian midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp scored a goal with his backheel in Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023, at Old Trafford.

Jeffrey Schlupp got a consolation goal for Palace who were trailing by 2-0 in the second half.



The Ghanaian scored the goal from a rebound after De Gea made a great save from a header.



Bruno Fernandez netted the first goal in the game from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of the first half giving the home team the lead.



In the 62nd minute, Marcus Rashford scored the game's second goal to give Manchester United a bigger advantage.



Manchester United was reduced to ten players as Casemiro was sent off for aggressive behavior, following a brawl that was sparked by Jeffrey Schlupp when Antony was knocked to the ground.

The match marked ten years after Manchester United turned away Jeffrey Schlupp after undergoing trails with the club.



Jeffrey Schlupp has scored one goal in 21 appearances for Crystal Palace this season.



Watch highlights of the goal below:



