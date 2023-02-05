5
Menu
Sports

Watch Jeffery Schlupp's backheel goal against Man Utd

Video Archive
Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp scored a goal with his backheel in Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023, at Old Trafford.

Jeffrey Schlupp got a consolation goal for Palace who were trailing by 2-0 in the second half.

The Ghanaian scored the goal from a rebound after De Gea made a great save from a header.

Bruno Fernandez netted the first goal in the game from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of the first half giving the home team the lead.

In the 62nd minute, Marcus Rashford scored the game's second goal to give Manchester United a bigger advantage.

Manchester United was reduced to ten players as Casemiro was sent off for aggressive behavior, following a brawl that was sparked by Jeffrey Schlupp when Antony was knocked to the ground.

The match marked ten years after Manchester United turned away Jeffrey Schlupp after undergoing trails with the club.

Jeffrey Schlupp has scored one goal in 21 appearances for Crystal Palace this season.

Watch highlights of the goal below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: