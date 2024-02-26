Watch Jordan Ayew's goal in Crystal Palace's 3-0 win against Burnley

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew grabbed an assist before scoring in Crystal Palace's victory against Burnley at Selhurst Park on February 24, 2024.

Jordan's pinpoint cross into the opponent's box was met by Chris Richards, who connected it with a header that put Palace ahead on the 68th-minute mark.



Jordan grabbed his goal three minutes later, meeting a Matheus Franca cross across the opponent's goal area.



Jean Phillipe Mateta sealed victory for the South London side in the 79th minute.



It was the second goal in back-to-back games for the inform Ghanaian forward, who seems to be sparking Palace into a late surge at the business end of the campaign.



Ayew finished brilliantly after meeting a fine cross from the left by Matheus Franca.

The former Swansea attacker has now netted four goals in the ongoing campaign and registered his ninth assist of the season.



TWI NEWS



