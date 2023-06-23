2
Watch Jordan and Andre Ayew's goals in Ghana All Stars' 2-0 win over GPL XI

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The All Stars Festival match between a selected Black Stars players and a team representing the Ghana Premier League (GPL) took place in Dormaa Ahenkro, Bono Region.

The Black Stars, led by Jordan and Andre Ayew, displayed their skills and emerged victorious in an entertaining game.

Andre Ayew showcased his prowess by scoring the first goal for the Black Stars with a powerful shot that found the back of the net.

Later, his brother, Jordan Ayew, added to their lead by converting a penalty awarded to his team.

Despite being given a penalty opportunity, the GPL team was unable to capitalize on it and missed their chance to reduce the deficit.

The match drew a large crowd of enthusiastic spectators eager to witness the talents of the Black Stars players.

Notable players who participated in the game included Mubarak Wakaso, Felix Afena Gyan, Kudus Mohammed, Kamaladeen Sulemana, and several others.

Watch highlights of the All Stars Festival match below



JNA/EA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
