Watch Jose Mourinho in heated exchange with referees during Serie A match

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho was sent off after clashing with match officials in his side's 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Cremonese.

Cremonese claimed their first win of the Serie A season on Tuesday as Daniel Ciofani's late penalty sealed the win.

Mourinho who became upset on the touchlines was given his marching orders by the referee.

According to Mourinho his actions were caused by the treatment from the fourth official and wants to take legal action.

"I need to know if we can take legal action. He won't have the honesty to say what he told me and how he treated me. It was unjustifiable," the Roma coach said.

Mourinho will miss Roma's home league games against Juventus o and Sassuolo.

Roma are currently out of the Champions League places as they seat fifth in the table with 44 points, one point behind fourth-placed Lazio.

